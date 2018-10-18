Depth to be a strength for the Saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Aquinas Saints men's basketball team is coming off of a 17-14 season but are looking to replace All-American Arsenio Arrington after his graduation. The Saints are leaning on their three seniors this season which includes captains TJ Hunter and Rob Deiz as well as Sandhills Community College transfer, Zezva Liluashvili.

"We're going to be pretty deep this year as we've been in practice," Saints head coach Ryan Bertoia says. "We talk about all the time time we probably have ten guys that can compete on every night to help us win, so we're a little bit different from the past couple years where we've kind of had a specific guy to go to. This year, I think we have a deep roster top to bottom."

With several upper classmen on the roster, the Saints are coming together as a team.

"There's no holding back, we love playing with each other," senior Rob Deiz says. "There's just a real good chemistry, even better than last year. All the guys love each other and we had great chemistry last year but it's even better this year. It's the best I've seen it thus far."

The Saints open the season at home in the WHAC/Crossroads Crossover tournament against Indiana Wesleyan on October 26.