Doctor accused of sexual misconduct at Detroit-area jail

Posted 4:07 PM, October 18, 2018, by

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A doctor is accused of sexual misconduct against women at a suburban Detroit jail.

The Macomb County prosecutor says Steve Cogswell is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He worked for Correct Care Solutions, which provides health services at the Macomb County jail.

Prosecutor Eric Smith says Cogswell’s phone contained explicit videos and photos. He says Cogswell’s sexual encounters in August and September were an “outrageous abuse of power.” The 53-year-old is expected in court by the end of the week.

Cogswell couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday; a home phone number is not listed. A message seeking comment was left with Tennessee-based Correct Care Solutions.

Smith says Correct Care fired the doctor.

