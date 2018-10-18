Family Futures helps children reach their full potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents with young children spend a lot of time trying to make sure they have everything they need to reach their full potential. Thankfully parents can reach out the Family Futures to help their children reach their full potential in life.

Family Futures is a nonprofit that offers programs focusing on children under the age of five. They work with parents to help them understand their children's development, as well as connect them to resources to allow children to grow.

We went over to their headquarters in Grand Rapids to learn about the programs they have to offer.

Family Futures is located at 678 Front Avenue North West, Suite 210 in Grand Rapids.

Check them out online at familyfutures.net or give them a call at (616)-454-4673.