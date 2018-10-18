GRPD chief, Kent County Commissioner discuss differences on handcuffing incident

Posted 12:34 PM, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:41PM, October 18, 2018

GRPD BodyCam video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack and Grand Rapids police chief David Rahinsky met Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, the two expressed differing views on police procedures involving the detaining of a Grand Rapids family.

That incident happened last week Tuesday and started with a 911 call of a reported shooting. Police responded to the home in question. A 12-year-old and her mother were handcuffed. A grandmother and 10-year-old were placed in patrol vehicles. The 911 call turned out to be false.

Thursday, the chief reiterated that officers followed policy and behaved politely. Commissioner Womack acknowledged police followed policy, but he reiterated his belief that a different approach should’ve been taken instead of handcuffing a 12-year-old.

The two also discussed an upcoming forum planned for Sunday October 21. The community will have the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the police department.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • C

    Exactly what happened that motivated the officer to handcuff her? None of the videos I’ve seen or written reports indicate what went on.

    Reply