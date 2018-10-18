× GRPD chief, Kent County Commissioner discuss differences on handcuffing incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack and Grand Rapids police chief David Rahinsky met Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, the two expressed differing views on police procedures involving the detaining of a Grand Rapids family.

That incident happened last week Tuesday and started with a 911 call of a reported shooting. Police responded to the home in question. A 12-year-old and her mother were handcuffed. A grandmother and 10-year-old were placed in patrol vehicles. The 911 call turned out to be false.

Thursday, the chief reiterated that officers followed policy and behaved politely. Commissioner Womack acknowledged police followed policy, but he reiterated his belief that a different approach should’ve been taken instead of handcuffing a 12-year-old.

The two also discussed an upcoming forum planned for Sunday October 21. The community will have the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the police department.