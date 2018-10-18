Freeze Warning for all of West Michigan

Habitat Kent Restore, redecorate your home and support a good cause

Posted 11:00 AM, October 18, 2018

Habitat for Humanity builds wonderful, affordable homes for people in need. However they also help every day people save money when it's time to redecorate with items from Habitat Kent Restore.

At Habitat Kent Restore, shoppers can find items that can help get their home-improvement project done at a low cost. Every purchase made in the store helps Habitat Kent get funds to provide local families a safe, stable, and affordable home.

They also accept gently used and new items at the Restore, so the community can also help raise money for Habitat Humanity.

Habitat Kent Restore has locations across West Michigan:

  • 5701 S. Division Avenue
  • 5920 Alpine Avenue North West
  • 2460 Chicago Drive

To learn more, visit habitatkent.org/restore.

