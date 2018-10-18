× Inside look at one of the most haunted places in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ghouls and goblins might not be real but residents at Henderson Castle in Kalamazoo believe there’s unexplained magic happening inside.

The owner, Francois Louis Moyet, believes this activity it due to the spirits that still walk the halls of the castle.

It’s been named one of the most top ten most haunted places in America, by the website onlyinyourstate.com.

Henderson Castle, located at 100 Monroe Street in Kalamazoo, was built back in 1895.

It has 12 bedrooms, a rooftop hot tub with breathtaking views overlooking the city. It’s known for their French American dry aged steak chophouse and serve as a bed and breakfast.

But don’t forget about their history as a hot bed for the paranormal. Mediums and ghost hunters have been doing research here for years and the stories range from simple bumps in the night to full-fledged ghosts and apparitions of dogs crawling into bed with you.

Moyet says it’s the original owners still watching over the house as guests try and touch the paranormal.

During my overnight stay, I had some unexplained moments happen.

My batteries, which were fully charged when I arrived, completely drained during my first interview.

Lights managed to ominously flicker on and off throughout the night and the noises were enough to keep you up at night.

I give it a five out of five and would recommend to others.