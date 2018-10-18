Yonkers adjusts to new role as head coach at Cornerstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jessica Yonkers played collegiate basketball for the Cornerstone Golden Eagles from 2001-05 before becoming the head girls basketball coach at Rockford in 2007. Yonkers would leave the Rams program in 2017 and is now ready for her next challenge as the head women's basketball coach at her alma mater.

"I'm excited to have a shot clock," Yonkers said on the leap from high school to college coaching, "that's one thing we don't have in the high school game currently which I think is a great addition, so I think that's a big change in terms of game management. Also, the speed and pace of the game is faster and we have players at a higher skill level, so it's really exciting to coach those players and implement our stuff to see what they're able to do with it."

The Golden Eagles open their season on the road at Trinity Christian in Illinois on October 24.