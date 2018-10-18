Just in time for the holidays: New toy exhibit at GR museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Another new exhibit opening is at Grand Rapids Public Museum just in time for the holidays.

The new exhibit, called TOYS!, features generations of toys from baby boomers to present day.

This collection has been made possible from members in the community as well as archives the museum already had.

Officials with the museum say it will be highly interactive with artifacts and areas to play.

The exhibit is also designed for a so everyone that visits can enjoy from visual impairment to neuro-diverse audiences.

"There’s some interesting cases with in the exhibit of dangerous toys for example your toys that were invented and just flopped and what were the most popular toys of each era and there’s always that one toy every holiday season that seems to be the popular thing that everyone needs to have," said Kate Kocienski, VP of marketing and PR with the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The exhibit, will be presented in both English, Spanish and Braille and will open Saturday, October 27th.

"Toys are universal everyone has played with toys at some point and we even have a toy in the exhibit from ancient Egypt really taking it not only through the decades that we really focused on but throughout time," she said.