Mattawan grad, filmmaker looking for extras to star in film

MATTAWAN, Mich. — A 2012 graduate of Mattawan High School now a filmmaker is looking for the help of the community to make his latest film project come to life.

Kyle Misak and his team are currently working on a football comedy called “Sullivan“.

“It’s a story about an unlikely high school kid with a vivid imagination who imagines himself as the greatest football player of all time, but, in doing so, hides behind a false persona instead of really being himself,” Misak said.

The crew will be shooting the film the last full week of October at Mattawan High School with the Mattawan Football Team.

The community is asked to fill the stands on Saturday night, October 27, from 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., to make it look and feel like a real homecoming game.

Admission is free and the concessions will be open. There will also be a raffle for people to win autographed footballs signed by the cast, as well as a $100 Visa gift card.

Starring in the film are the following actors: Lester Speight (“Terry Tate: Office Linebacker,” Transformers 3), comedians Tyler Cassidy (“Froggy Fresh/Krispy Kreme”) and Mike Khoury, Brit MacRae, and Jesse Charles.

The film will be Misak and his teams submission to the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

