Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 18

1. Ever want to be in a movie? Don't fly all the way out to Hollywood, a 2013 Mattawan High graduate is looking for extras to help star in a film that he and a group of people are producing.

He's a filmmaker and is working on a football comedy called "Sullivan." However, they need help!

Kyle is asking everyone to come out to Mattawan High School next Saturday, they are filming overnight, so it'd be from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

2. Smart Shoppers, listen up! Grand Rapids Public Library is having a book sale this weekend!

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with books selling 3 for $1 each.

It will also be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with books costing $5 for a bag.

3. Big and little kids are going to love a new exhibit called "Toys" coming to the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Walk through generations of toys, from Baby Boomers to present day. Members from the community donated their toys for the exhibit, to add to the archives the museum already has.

Officials say it will be highly interactive with artifacts and areas to play.

The exhibit is also designed to be accessible, so that everyone who visits can enjoy. It'll open next week on Saturday, October 27.

4. People can feel dead after running a race sometimes, but now people can actually run with the dead at the Zombie Dash 5K.

It takes place in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, starting at the 6th Street Bridge Park.

Runners will have to dodge slow moving zombies, who are looking to grab one of their three life strips.

There's also a paintball shooting gallery, where people can earn an extra life if they're able to hit one.

For more information, and to register, head to thezombiedash.com.

5. There's pumpkin flavored coffee, scented candles, and now chicken wings?

Buffalo Wild Wings is hopping on the favorite fall flavor bandwagon. Its latest creating is a new limited edition pumpkin ale sauce, complete with barbecue seasoning and plenty of pumpkin spice.

If you want to try it, the sauce will only be available through the end of October.