× New ride share parking lot opens at airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – People helping out their friends and family by picking them up at the airport have 30 new parking places to wait for them.

The Cell Phone & Ride Share Lot opened Thursday with 30 spaces for people waiting for passenger arrivals and 30 spaces for ride share providers.

The new lot is located off of Patterson Avenue SE at an immediate right on Van Laar Drive and other immediate right on Pederson Court.

The airport board approved the project in April. Other improvements include updated signage and new LED lighting.