Police say alcohol was involved in Lowell rollover crash

LOWELL, Mich.– Kent County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a female driver on Thursday night after her vehicle left the road and overturned into a wooded area.

Deputies tell FOX 17 that there were no injuries or other vehicles involved. They say alcohol was a factor but could not confirm if speed was a factor.

The department was dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m on Gulliford Drive in Lowell.

First responders remained on the scene after the arrest to clean up debris that was left on the road.