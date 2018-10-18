Red Sox finish off Astros in 5 games, head to World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — David Price put his postseason woes behind him, pitching the Boston Red Sox back into another World Series with a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer as the Red Sox stunned Justin Verlander and the Astros in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series to win the best-of-seven set 4-1, a perfect 43rd birthday present for rookie manager Alex Cora. After dropping the opener at home, Boston took four straight — including three in a row at Minute Maid Park to improve to 5-0 on the road in these playoffs.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Red Sox will try to bring Boston its fourth crown in 15 years when they open the World Series on Tuesday night at home in Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers. The Red Sox were last in the World Series when they won it all in 2013. Los Angeles has a 3-2 lead in the NLCS going into Game 6 on Friday night at Miller Park.

