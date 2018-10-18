× Retired Grand Rapids bishop running Saginaw Diocese for now

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw says Pope Francis has appointed the bishop emeritus of Grand Rapids as its apostolic administrator following the death of Bishop Joseph Cistone on Tuesday.

It said Wednesday the appointment of the Most Rev. Walter Hurley was effective immediately. As administrator, Hurley serves as the caretaker for the diocese, addressing its spiritual needs and maintaining its operations until Francis appoints a new bishop.

Hurley served as the bishop in Grand Rapids for nearly eight years until his retirement in 2013.

The diocese also announced Cistone’s funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday at the cathedral.