Smart Shopper: Bargain books and a $5 bag sale at Grand Rapids Public Library

Posted 8:02 AM, October 18, 2018

Many still enjoy throwing themselves into a good book. Plus, if you have little ones, you know the countless times you read the same book can get pretty old, too, right? All of these are great reasons to head to the Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Grand Rapids Public Library Oct. 20-21.

On Saturday, from 9a.m. to 4p.m. all books in the sale will be 3 for $1. Then, on Sunday, get a bag of books for just $5! Bags will be provided for you. Also, you can pay with both cash or credit card. There will also be a selection of audio books.

No limit on how many books you can purchase!

 

 

