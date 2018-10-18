Freeze Warning for all of West Michigan

Suspect at large after armed robbery at Wyoming restaurant

Posted 4:44 AM, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:27AM, October 18, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a restaurant Wednesday.

It happened at the Hunan Chinese Restaurant, 1740 44th Street SW in Wyoming just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 the suspect, described as white man in a sweatshirt and jeans, entered the restaurant and demanded money from store employees.

It is not known if he fled on foot or by car.

This is the same restaurant that was also robbed at gunpoint back in August of 2013.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.

