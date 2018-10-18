West Michigan couple to wed halfway through Detroit marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- A West Michigan couple is about to break history this weekend, set to get married halfway through the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank marathon.

Grand Rapids area residents Whitney Black, 31, and Steven Phillips, 33, are engaged, set to be married on October 21st at 9:55 a.m., at the halfway point of the marathon, where friends and family will await them.

After the proposal, the couple decided they didn’t want a traditional wedding and since they share a passion for running they decided the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon would make a perfect destination wedding.

But training for the big day didn't come easy.

14 years ago, Whitney was in a car accident, suffering injuries so serious that doctors told her she would never be able to walk again. After 20 surgeries and years of physical therapy, she was able to take her first steps, meeting Steven in the process.

Steven encouraged Whitney to start training again, when she was hit by a car for yet a second time.

At the same time, Steven weighed over 300 pounds and was working to lose weight. Today, he has lost 130 pounds in his training for the big marathon.

The wedding will be complete with a ring bearer, witnesses, an officiant and members of the Grand Rapids Gazelle Sports Run Camp.

The couple will marry just past the 13.1 mile marker point, near Congress and Woodward Ave

The bride-to-be will wear a visor with a wedding veil, along with an athletic shirt that reads “Something Borrowed Something Blue at Mile 13.1 We’ll Say I Do”. The groom-to-be will wear a tuxedo shirt.