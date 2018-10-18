× What’s On: Lions back from the bye visiting Miami

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions are back on the viewing schedule this week, traveling to warm and probably sunny Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins.

The Lions vs. Dolphins is the lone Fox NFL game airing in the West Michigan market this weekend. But, with Michigan and Michigan State playing on FOX 17 on Saturday, we’ll have our football fix taken care of.

CBS has want amounts to be a triple-header with Tennessee and the L.A. Chargers playing at 9:30 a.m. in London. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots visit Chicago at 1:00 p.m. and then most of the country gets to see the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins at 4:25 p.m.

Fox will have, if necessary, Game 7 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, if the series gets that far.