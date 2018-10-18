Woman reports to police Thursday-evening assault on GVSU campus

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman from Allendale tells police she was molested on the Grand Valley State University campus Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:23 p.m. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the woman told police she was walking south across Pierce Street, west of 48th Avenue.

“An unknown subject approached the victim and slapped her buttocks. The victim turned around and observed the subject running north into the entrance to TRIO South Apartments, and (he) continued running into the TRIO Central Apartment complex lot.”

The alleged victim described the suspect as a skinny man, who was wearing gray pants and a gray hood over his head. That was the extent of her description, according to police, who say the woman was alone at the time.

She told investigators he did not say anything to her.

If anyone has additional information to help police identify the man, they should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616)-738-4000, or Silent Observer.