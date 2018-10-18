You can paint “Like a Ross” at fun Samaritas Senior Living event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you were a child of the 80s, no doubt you found yourself mesmerized by Bob Ross painting "happy little trees". In honor of the late Ross' birthday, Samaritas Senior Living is inviting you to paint with Bob; sort of.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, starting at 5p.m. sign up for the "Like a Ross" class at Samaritas, 2000 32nd St., Grand Rapids. Step by step via YouTube, Ross will lead you through how to do a painting along with him. All of your supplies will be provided, but space is limited. To register, click here.

Through an initiative called The Academy, Samaritas holds fun classes like this, encouraging the community around them to join their seniors for fun. It's highly recommended that you follow Samaritas on Facebook so you can find out when "Pop-Up" classes will take place.

To learn more about senor living options that Samaritas has to offer, visit them online or call 616.452.5900.