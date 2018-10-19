5 hospitalized after overnight fire in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Three people and two firefighters are hospitalized after a fire broke out in Muskegon overnight.

It happened at a home in the 1600 block of Glade Street in Muskegon around 2 a.m. Friday.

Muskegon Assistant Fire Chief Gordon Cole says crews arrived at the home to find three residents trapped on the second floor where the fire had started.

We're told one of the three people trapped ended up falling from the second floor window, knocking a firefighter off a ladder.

All 5 people hospitalized are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are still on scene but we're told the fire is out.