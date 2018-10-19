Allendale player scores, despite the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- The Allendale Junior Varsity Falcons had their last game of the season tonight. They also had a new player on the field, number 61. Cole Schepers is a running back. He has cerebral palsy, but that doesn't slow him down.

"He showed up at every practice, and you know, he's just been a part of the team, and he told us he wanted to suit up this game so right away we started thinking how we could make that happen," Allendale Football Assistant Coach Noah MacComber said.

The team practiced, and perfected a play they call "Cole's Special," getting Cole to the 1-yard-line, before guiding him in to the end-zone.

For Cole and his family, this moment means everything.

"We are just so blessed by this team," Cole's mom Megan Schepers said.