Apps that optimize trick-or-treating, and more, this Halloween

It's October, which means it's time to get into the spirit of Halloween! Here are some apps that can help when it's time to take the kids out trick-or-treating, or to just have a little Halloween fun.

Ghost Lens

Want to turn yourself into a ghost this Halloween? If you don't feel like making a costume, just use the Ghost Lens. Take a creative snapshot, or a short scary movie to impress your friends, without even using Photoshop.

Just select a split layout from the app template, then upload or take two photos on the app. You'll be able to change the transparency of the second photo. And presto! You're a ghost!

You can use Ghost Lens to make spooky themed pics like having an out of body experience, being haunted, or even create a video of yourself having a conversation with a spirit.

Mercari

Halloween costumes can get expensive, especially when you buy them brand new. Or do you have old Halloween costumes from previous years, and just don't know what to do with them?

Mercari is a fast and easy way to sell almost anything, including costumes for all ages! Just type in what you're looking for and it will give you dozens of results.

There are no meet ups, all items ship right to you, with a buyer protection guarantee! Payment is held until the item is delivered and the buyer confirms it's in the condition as described.

Or, if you're selling a costume, just take a few photos, describe your item, set your price, and post! Once someone buys it, a shipping label will be sent to you via email, and send it off!

The best part is you can use this app for any items, all year round!

Nextdoor

Want to stay in the know of what house in your neighborhood have candy for trick-or-treaters this year? Get your whole neighborhood to download the Nextdoor app to take the trick out of Halloween.

Nextdoor is the free, private social network for your neighborhood. The app has a feature called the "Halloween Treat Map," a great feature to make your way through the neighborhood to score candy and other goodies.

Members of the neighborhood can mark their homes with a candy corn icon if they plan to pass out candy. They can also mark their house with other icons like a haunted house if they plan to give the neighbors an oh-so-spooky thrill, or a teal pumpkin to let trick-or-treaters know they're handing out allergy-free snack.