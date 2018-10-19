× Bernie Sanders in Ann Arbor for Whitmer rally

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Senator Bernie Sanders is planning to be in Michigan to rally for democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The senator will guest speak at the Get Out and Vote rally located in the Rackham Auditorium at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. This is just one of several planned stops across the Midwest.

The rally starts at 7 a.m. with doors opening an hour earlier.

You can register to attend on Sanders’ official website.

Candidate Gretchen Whitmer is up against several others from different parties, including Republican candidate for governor Bill Schuette.

The election is on November 6.