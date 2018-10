Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention parents! If your child has an interest in chemistry, then you don't want to miss out on taking them to see live demos of science projects at Woodland Mall.

On Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local academics will be performing live chemistry experiments inside the mall. The live demos will allow kids to be hands on, so they can be involved in the world of science.

The event will be set up near Macy's.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.