Catch the sultry sounds of On the Sun in West Michigan Friday night

Posted 11:43 AM, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, October 19, 2018

You would never know they were going on minimal sleep. Fresh off of a Thursday night Chicago performance, the group On the Sun made its way to FOX 17 Morning Mix, just ahead of their Friday night performance in West Michigan. Wow! Lack of shut-eye didn't affect their artistic ability.  What an awesome sound they have!

After you listen to their performance, you'll definitely want to check them out! See them at 8p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at Seven Steps Up, 116 Jackson St., Spring Lake.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook!

 

 

