The Red Hawks shut out the Huskies in the season finale, 40-0.
Cedar Springs 40, Forest Hills Northern 0
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
Three Rivers 40, Sturgis 0
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
Spring Lake 16, Sparta 0
Rockford and Caledonia play to 1-1 tie, Fighting Scots share OK Red title
Forest Hills Central 49, Forest Hills Northern 21