HOLLAND, Mich. -- School officials are confirming a case of the chickenpox at one elementary school, and they don't want it spread.

The case was confirmed in a child at Waukazoo Elementary in Ottawa County.

If your child has not been vaccinated for chickenpox, school officials say they must stay at home until November 2nd.

If your child does get sick, keep them at home until they're no longer contagious.