Complaint: Muskegon Community College’s graduation prayer violated law

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against a Michigan college for having a religious invocation at its commencement ceremony.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists on Thursday sent Muskegon Community College a letter detailing the complaint.

The complaint was filed in response to a prayer said by college Trustee Ann Oakes at the college’s May 9 graduation ceremony.

The association’s letter cites two U.S. Supreme Court cases that ban invocations in schools and other public institutions.

College President Dale Nesbary says he’s surprised by the complaint. He says Oakes has been delivering the commencement invocation for many years. Nesbary says the college will respond after reviewing the issue.

The association has filed several complaints in recent years regarding the separation of church and state.