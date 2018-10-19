Complaint: Muskegon Community College’s graduation prayer violated law

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against a Michigan college for having a religious invocation at its commencement ceremony.
The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists on Thursday sent Muskegon Community College a letter detailing the complaint.
The complaint was filed in response to a prayer said by college Trustee Ann Oakes at the college’s May 9 graduation ceremony.
The association’s letter cites two U.S. Supreme Court cases that ban invocations in schools and other public institutions.
College President Dale Nesbary says he’s surprised by the complaint. He says Oakes has been delivering the commencement invocation for many years. Nesbary says the college will respond after reviewing the issue.
The association has filed several complaints in recent years regarding the separation of church and state.
P
Why don’t these liberal DEMS go back to the business of killing babies and banning guns. Leave the business of being Americans to the rest of us.
Wings #1
P
Stop blameing the liberals, it is also the far right. I feel they are infringing on my rights to have a prayer. Congress starts their sessions with prayer why can’t everyone one else?????
Matt
Busy bodies with nothing better to do.