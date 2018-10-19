Drugs, stolen guns found in car after Niles Twp. traffic stop: Police

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say meth, hundreds of prescription pills and two stolen handguns were found in a vehicle after a traffic stop early Friday morning in Niles Township.

The discovery was made after the driver of the car, 26-year-old Joseph John Blair of Mishawaka, Ind., was stopped by police at about 1:48 a.m. in the 2100 block of S. 11th Street for “defective equipment,” the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

He was initially taken into custody for allegedly driving with a suspended license. However, when his vehicle was searched after his arrest, the sheriff’s office says a deputy found guns and a variety of drugs that included: 45 grams of methamphetamine; 291 prescription pills, including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam and Clonazepam; and two handguns that were reported stolen from Kent County.

Blair is facing a variety of drug and weapons charges, including possession with intent to deliver both meth and Schedule 4 narcotics and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.