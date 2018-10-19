First taste of winter this weekend

Posted 9:31 AM, October 19, 2018, by

 

WEST MICHIGAN- Even though it seems like we've fast forwarded quickly through this fall season, we're already talking about wintry precipitation.

Another round of rain arrives tomorrow early morning, but notice the colder temperatures to our north.  This is part of the cold front and wind shift that's going to arrive later tomorrow afternoon.  We'll begin to see a rain/snow mix as temperatures fall later on in the day.

By Saturday evening, flakes of snow mixed in with rain are almost a certainty.  Will this affect your commute to the big football games or anywhere that you have to drive?  Absolutely not.  Pavement surface temperatures are way too warm for this to stick.  We may see a brief accumulation in the grass after sunset, but it will melt.  Most of the air temperatures will remain well above freezing, so no need to worry....just bundle up!

 

