Food Fight Fridays: Belding High School

BELDING, Mich. -- We continued our 'Food Fight Fridays' with Feeding America West Michigan and made our way out to Belding High School.

Collecting food donations wasn't the only thing the students have been working on to help their community.

They also raised more than $1,300 for ‘The B Foundation’ which helps those in Belding going through undergoing cancer treatment.

Students and staff really pulling together to make it all possible, so far all the schools we've gone to have collected more than 25 thousand pounds of food.

The total amount collected from Belding is 1,361 lbs!

So far Thornapple Kellogg is in the lead collecting more than 7,000 lbs of food.