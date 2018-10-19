Halloween Heroes making costume dreams come true for special needs kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Halloween is just a couple weeks away and some volunteers at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital are making sure all kids get to take part.

'Halloween Heroes' is an event for special needs kids. The idea is to create incredible costumes that go around their wheelchairs. More than 70 volunteers are going all out to lavishly decorate wheelchairs for those children who have a parade coming up October 27th on Wealthy Street.

This is the third year for the event and it keeps getting bigger every year. This time around they are making special costumes for 27 kids - an exciting time for the children and their parents.

The creativity of the wheelchair costumes seems to have no limits. 75 volunteers are taking part to help make the Halloween costume dreams come true. The Polar Express costume has a light right and a real bell that were made by Grand Valley engineering students.

“It’s really cool to see the kids come in and see the excitement on their faces to have some cool costumes,” says Adam Tweedy, a construction volunteer.

The big parade is Saturday, October 27th at 3:00 on Wealthy Street.

'Halloween Heroes' can still use some volunteers. If you'd like to help create and decorate a wheelchair costume, contact Mary Free Bed.