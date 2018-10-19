Healthy tailgating ideas ahead of big rivalry game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for some ideas for food for tailgating at this weekends big game between U of M and Michigan State, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has some ideas.

Grace Derocha, Registered Dietitian and Health Coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan stopped by our studio for a demo.

Recipes

MSU v. U of M

MSU – Go Green Matcha Energy Bites

U of M – Go Blue-berry and Corn Salsa with Yellow and blue corn chips

Central v. Western

Central – Apple Cranberry Turkey Meatballs with Extra Sharp Cheddar Surprise

Western – Slow Cooker Peach and Bourbon Bonanza Baked Beans

Tailgating Facts

* Americans spend over $35 billion on food, beverages and supplies for tailgating each year.

* Each year between 20-50 million Americans tailgate in stadium parking lots.

* 30% of tailgaters don’t attend the game.

* 95% of tailgaters prepare their food at the stadium.

Rivalry Facts

* The MSU/U of M rivalry began in 1898 when the teams met in Ann Arbor.

* Since 1953, the winner of the MSU vs. U of M game has been presented the Paul Bunyan Trophy which idolizes the lumberjack holding an axe with feet on the map of the state holding flags to represent both schools.

* The Central/Western rivalry began in 1907 when Western won their first game against Central.