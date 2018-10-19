Hopkins downed Kelloggsville Friday night, 20-6.
Hopkins 20, Kelloggsville 6
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
-
Hopkins 52, Calvin Christian 12
-
Hopkins 37, Belding 35
-
Storms knock power out to thousands in West, Northern Michigan
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Hopkins 27, Godwin Heights 8
-
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Suspect sought in Plainfield Ave. bank robbery
-
Death toll rises to 6 in wake of Hurricane Michael’s rampage