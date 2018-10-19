GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- There's a lot of excitement around the Grand Rapids Griffins this season. One of the exciting pieces currently suiting up in West Michigan is Detroit Red Wings sixth overall pick, Filip Zadina. Griffins radio voice Bob Kaser stopped by our studios to talk Grand Rapids hockey.
Kaser’s corner: Griffins play-by-play man fills us in on Filip Zadina
