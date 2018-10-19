Man enters plea in hit-and-run death of 6-year-old girl

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has entered a plea in the hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old girl in Muskegon Heights.

Dakota Welch, 19, pleaded no contest on Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and driving with a suspending license causing death.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says he faces at least 70 months, or about 6 years, in prison. He could face a maximum of up to 22½ years behind bars when he’s sentenced Nov. 28.

Taylor Davis, 6, died in the June 10 crash at 6th Street and Maplewood Avenue in Muskegon Heights. Authorities say a bystander followed Welch to a mobile home park in Norton Shores after the crash. He was later taken into custody.