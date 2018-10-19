Man enters plea in hit-and-run death of 6-year-old girl

Posted 11:01 AM, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, October 19, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has entered a plea in the hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old girl in Muskegon Heights.

Photo of hit and run victim Taylor Davis with her father and brother

Dakota Welch, 19, pleaded no contest on Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and driving with a suspending license causing death.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says he faces at least 70 months, or about 6 years, in prison. He could face a maximum of up to 22½ years behind bars when he’s sentenced Nov. 28.

Taylor Davis, 6, died in the June 10 crash at 6th Street and Maplewood Avenue in Muskegon Heights. Authorities say a bystander followed Welch to a mobile home park in Norton Shores after the crash. He was later taken into custody.

 

