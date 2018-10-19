Meet Friday’s Friend, Fern!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all fell in love with 1 year-old Terrier mix, Fern, when she stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix for our Friday's Friend segment. Currently with the Humane Society of West Michigan, she has a very small stature, sweet face, beautiful eyes and loves a good scratch behind the ears. Currently, she is kenneled with one other dog but dog-to-dog meetings are always advised.

To adopt Fern or any other animal, please visit HSWM located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids or give them a call at 616.453.8900.

Upcoming events:

Brushes with Benefits (Oct. 24th 6 PM - 8 PM) - Brushes with Benefits provides everything you need for a creative and fun night on the town: canvas, paint, brushes, and a 2-3 hour step-by-step walk-through of a beautiful painting. The "Paintertainer" will assist you in every way to create a masterpiece that you will actually be proud to take home! PLUS, for every ticket sold ($35), Brushes with Benefits is donating $10 to the Humane Society of West Michigan! Food and drinks are available for purchase at every venue... no BYOB! All ages welcome, dependent on their tolerance of alcohol and fun! For every event with 40+ attendees, Brushes with Benefits will donate an additional $100 to the cause of the evening!

Rabbit Special (October 17th - 21st): Our long-term rabbits that have almost been at HSWM for 100 days are fee waived (Thelma & Louise who are on site at HSWM, and Zack & Georgia located at the Standale Chow Hound).

National Veterinary Technician Week (October 14th - 20th): This week is National Veterinary Technician Week we would like to thank all of the Vet Techs at HSWM as well as around the country for all of their hard work and dedication.