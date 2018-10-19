Mobile home catches fire in Wyoming; Division Ave blocked in area

WYOMING, Mich. — Firefighters put out a mobile-home fire Friday night south of 54th Street in Wyoming, and were looking for possible hot-spots as of 9:45 p.m. The trailer was for sale and not occupied.

Division – which is the Kentwood/Wyoming border – was still blocked off by police between 60th Street and 58th Street as of 10:45pm Friday, according to Kent County Dispatch Authority, as crews cleaned up. The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries. And it turned out that the mobile home was one of several that are for sale at that location: no one lives there.

Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 5800 block of S. Division around 8:44 p.m. Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 flames were reported shooting out of the roof of the single-wide trailer home. Firefighters from the cities of Kentwood and Wyoming responded.

There’s no indication yet how it started.