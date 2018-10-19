Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. One local community is making it clear that it's okay to have a mini pig as a pet.

Holland's City Council approved an ordinance this week that allows miniature pigs as household pets.

According to the Holland Sentinel, it all came after a resident asked whether or not it was okay, and the city realized it was a gray area.

A pig is considered miniature if it doesn't get heavier than 120 pounds.

Officials say pigs will be treated like dogs in the city's pet ordinance.

2. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport just unveiled a new feature to make transportation a little easier.

Officials opened an extended cellphone and ride share parking lot on Thursday, for Lyft and Uber drivers. It includes about 60 spaces, right off Patterson Avenue.

Officials say it'll give drivers a chance to get in and out quickly.

Construction for the lot was approved back in April, and say the increased passenger traffic prompted the decision.

3. It was a very special delivery for some very loyal customers.

Julie Morgan and husband, Rich, now live in the Indianapolis area, but when they were in Battle Creek they loved Steve's Pizza.

They had planned a trip back to Steve's, but then Rich fell ill with terminal cancer. So from hospice, his father-in-law called the pizza place and ordered a pizza.

Steve's doesn't even deliver, but the 18-year-old employee who took the order got in the car, and drove more than three hours to drop off one last pizza for Rich Morgan.

It was Dalton's first delivery, and perhaps, Rich Morgan's last Steve's Pizza. But Dalton said it was certainly no burden.

4. Thousands will descend on downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday morning for the 15th annual Grand Rapids Marathon.

The race will kick off at the David D. Hunting YMCA. At 7 a.m. the Velocity Challenge half-marathon and marathon participants will start followed by other heats at 7:30 and 8 a.m.

Packet pick-up starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the downtown YMCA.

For more information just head to grandrapidsmarathon.com.

5. Want to earn some extra cash for the holidays? UPS might be able to help.

The parcel service is running a huge one-day hiring event today.

Roughly 100-70 job fairs will pop up nationwide, preparing to hire people on the spot. UPS anticipates signing close to 40,000 workers by the end of the day.

The company's goal is to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees overall.

Interested but can't make it to a hiring fair? Apply online at upsjobs.com.