The Muskegon Big Reds finished their perfect regular season, downing the Rockets, 62-12.
Muskegon 62, Reeths-Puffer 12
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Whitehall 23, Kelloggsville 12
-
Montague 62, North Muskegon 20
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
-
Community rallies behind Union High football to ‘fill the stands’
-
Muskegon trying to win back-to-back state championships for the 1st time
-
Reeths-Puffer 22, Kenowa Hills 12
-
Former Muskegon Co. teacher under investigation for molesting students
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Deyonta Davis headed to Kings in trade
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz