LANSING, Mich. — The second-largest Michigan lottery drawing ever at 11 p.m. Friday night produced these numbers: 15-23-53-65-70 and Mega Ball: 7

Between the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night ($1 billion) and the Powerball jackpot drawing slated for Saturday night, the combined cash payout this weekend could top $833 million, or nearly $1.5 billion overall. The Powerball jackpot was at $470 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.