Oakridge is rolling into the playoffs after being Berrien Springs, 46-12.
Oakridge 46, Berrien Springs 12
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Berrien County deputies capture suspect in fatal SUV/bicycle crash
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Niles woman faces drunk driving charge in fatal hit and run
-
Kalamazoo United counting on an improved defense in 2018
-
Oakridge 48, Ravenna 12
-
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash in Montcalm County; 2 others hurt
-
-
Police investigate Sept. 7 bogus phone call of teen with gun in school
-
Cedar Springs 46, Caledonia 7
-
Thieves wanted after thefts from Marshall cemetery