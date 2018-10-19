× Palisades Nuclear Plant shut down for repairs after transformer fails

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A failed transformer and a resulting leak have prompted federal inspectors to shut down the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Van Buren County – but not to worry, says the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Transformer repairs are underway.

The NRC says in a Friday news release that radioactive water leaked through a seal on a Control Rod Drive on October 13th, but the amount of leakage remained under the Technical Specification limit of one gallon per minute, before being repaired.

“No significant operational transient occurred from the transformer failing, ” says the NRC. “The resident inspector was on site at the time of the transformer failure and responded to the control room to verify licensee actions.”

However, the nuclear plant remains shut down, because a stepdown transformer failed on October 15th when they tried to restart the reactor in Covert Township. The transformer is used to reduce voltage levels that can be used by plant equipment, according to the news release.

New Oreleans-based Entergy agreed this past summer to sell the 845-MW plant to a Holtec International subsidiary, according to an August 1st Holtec public statement. An Associated Press article in 2017 said Entergy had planned to close Palisades in 2018, but the decommissioning of the plant built by Consumers Energy in the late 1960s was pushed back a few years.