PFAS found in groundwater near former Lacks plant

Posted 7:58 PM, October 19, 2018, by

Map of Cascade PFAS site

LANSING, Mich. – The State of Michigan has found another West Michigan area contaminated by PFAS from a former factory.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality tested a “purge well” and four other groundwater sites in mid-September around the former Lacks Industries – Cascade site at 1601 Galbraith Avenue. The results of the tests showed groundwater contamination of over 70 ppt of PFOS and PFOA.

The plant at the site made metal plating of zinc die-cast parts from 1963 until 1984 and then produced plastic parts from 1980 to 1987 and assembled plastic parts from 1987 to 1997.  While the metal plating was happening at the plant, wastewater was sent into three seepage lagoons on the property.  After the plating processes ended, cooling water and wash water from a paint area flowed into the lagoons.

Walden Lake and Wood Lake are near the site. A stream drains from those lakes into the Thornapple River.

The MDEQ, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Kent County Health Department and Lacks are identifying and testing drinking water wells in the area.  Bottled water is being provided by Lacks in the Phase 1 response area. Fish in Walden and Wood lakes are also being tested.

For more, visit the Michigan.gov PFAS Response webpage.

 

