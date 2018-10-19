Pharmacist who wouldn’t fill miscarriage drug is out

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan pharmacist accused of refusing to fill a prescription to help a woman complete a miscarriage no longer works for the Meijer retail chain.

Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher says the pharmacist last worked in July. She didn’t say whether he was fired from the Petoskey store in northern Michigan.

Rachel Peterson this week said the pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for misoprostol in July so she could accelerate a miscarriage and avoid infection. She says he cited his religious beliefs. Misoprostol is sometimes taken as part of a drug combination to induce abortion.

Meijer says the pharmacist should have allowed someone else to fill the prescription. Peterson later got the medication from a Meijer near her home in Ionia, hours away.

Fecher says Meijer apologizes "for any customer experience that does not align with our core values."