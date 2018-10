× Police discover, remove remains of 30 fetuses at Detroit funeral home

DETROIT, Mich. — The remains of more fetuses have been found at a Detroit-area funeral home.

Our TV affiliate in Detroit, FOX-2, reports the remains were found Friday during a raid at the Perry Funeral Home, the latest in a series of such discoveries in the past week.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.