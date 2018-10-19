× Police investigate explosion at South Haven home

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Police in South Haven are looking for the person who set off an explosive device at a home in the 500 block of Humphrey Street.

Police say the device was only partially detonated, but still blew a window out of the home. The explosion happened around 4:00 a.m. Police were called at about 10:00 a.m. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to remove the undetonated portion of the device.

Police say the device appeared to be a modified commercial firework. A woman and her daughter were inside the home when the explosion went off, but they were not hurt.

Several neighbors heard the explosion and one neighbor told police they saw a tall, slim man in dark clothing riding a bicycle west on Humphrey Street after the explosion. No one called police when they heard the explosion.

Police say they don’t know if the people at the home were being targeted or the attack was random.

Anyone with information should call the South Haven Police at 269-637-5151.