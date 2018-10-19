× Race for a Cure Saturday in honor of Kent County teen

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The 2nd Annual Rickerstrong Run will be held in honor and memory of Brison Ricker, who passed away last year in his battle with cancer.

This is a family fun 5K run/walk with a superhero theme, so everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume.

The race kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. from Cedar Springs Middle school, and ends at Cedar Springs High School.

All funds from this event will go to The Cure Starts Now Foundation for pediatric cancer research!

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under, and if you can’t make the event you can be a virtual runner for $30.

Tickets include and event t-shirt, that you will receive during registration, or will be mailed if you are a virtual runner.

To register for the event click here.