Saudi state media confirms journalist is dead; 18 arrested

(AP) – Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.