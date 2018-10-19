Saudi state media confirms journalist is dead; 18 arrested

TOPSHOT - Sherine Tadros, head of New York (UN) Office of Amnesty International, speaks during a news conference at the United Nations on October 18, 2018. - Members from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Border make an appeal regarding the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Sherine Tadros, head of New York (UN) Office of Amnesty International, speaks during a news conference at the United Nations on October 18, 2018. - Members from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Border make an appeal regarding the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
(AP) – Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.
State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.
Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.